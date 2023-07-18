Mapped: Minnesota's rising maternal mortality rate

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Data: Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation; Map: Tory Lysik/Axios Visuals

Maternal mortality rates in Minnesota increased between 1999 and 2019, according to a JAMA study that provides the first state-level breakdowns by ethnic group.

The big picture: Nationwide maternal mortality rates more than doubled between 1999 and 2019, with states in the Midwest, Great Plains and South accounting for significant increases.

Overall, there were an estimated 1,210 U.S. maternal deaths in 2019, compared to 505 in 1999.

Zoom in: The number of deaths per 100,000 live births in Minnesota increased from 6.9 to 10.3 over that period.

Driving the news: American Indians and Alaska Natives had the biggest increases, particularly in states in the middle of the country where such inequities "had not been previously highlighted," researchers wrote.

In Minnesota, such deaths more than doubled, jumping from 22 to 78 per 100,000 live births.

Plus: Deaths among Black mothers spiked from 15 to 25. The rate among whites went from five to 15.

Details: Maternal mortality is defined as a death that takes place during birth or up to a year later.

The study looked at pregnant individuals aged 10 to 54.

Common causes of maternal death include mental health conditions (including death by suicide and overdose related to substance use disorder), hemorrhages, blood clots, high blood pressure and cardiac and coronary conditions.

Go deeper: Maternal deaths widespread beyond the South