Expect to see more pops of pink as Barbie powers the summer of nostalgia.

Why it matters: Reliving highlights from the past helps us find comfort and joy in the present, says Laurie Pressman, vice president of the Pantone Color Institute.

Post-pandemic, there's a "pent-up desire to just have some fun," she tells Axios. And incorporating Barbie's bold, signature shade at home — from countertops to wine glasses — is one way people are leaning into optimism.

The big picture: U.S. search interest in "Barbie pink" in the home and garden category more than quadrupled in June 2023 and is currently at a 10-year high, Google Trends tells Axios.

"Pink" and "Barbie pink" were among the top 10 trending paint colors in June.

Also, Pinterest saw global searches for "Barbiecore aesthetic room" jump 1,135% from May 2022 to May 2023.

Yes, but: Don't expect a deluge of Barbie Dreamhouses to pop up across the Twin Cities.

Interest in the doll's shade of pink wasn't as strong in Minnesota as it was in other states, the Google Trends data shows.

Data: Pinterest; Chart: Axios Visuals

What they're saying: "Millennial pink reigned on Instagram for years, and the natural evolution of that is Barbiecore," Twin Cities-based designer Katie Saro tells Axios.

"It’s also a response to the neutral-only interiors that over-saturated the market and social media for so long," says Saro, who hosts "The Art of Vintage" on Magnolia Network.

Zoom in: Local designer Victoria Sass says she hasn't gotten any Barbiecore design requests yet but has designed other nostalgic projects, including a cozy Lowry Hill townhome inspired by Nora Ephron movies.

"It's fun to use trends as a jumping off point for an interior concept: Just make sure you make it personal enough" to stand the test of time, she says.

Pro tip: To add a bit of nostalgic comfort to your place, Saro suggests looking for inspiration from old family photos and vintage design books and magazines, which you can find in antique shops and on eBay.

The latest: Gig marketplace TaskRabbit tells Axios that ahead of the Barbie movie release, clients are incorporating Barbie-inspired decor into their homes more than ever before.

Reality check: We spotted at least a couple Barbie-chic homes around the area in the last year, including this Robbinsdale rambler with a pastel pink oven.

So, we asked AI to show us what a Barbie Dreamhouse might look like in Minneapolis and St. Paul. (It didn't disappoint.)

Minneapolis Barbie Dreamhouse. Image: Created with the generative AI tool Dream by Wombo