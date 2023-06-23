1 hour ago - Real Estate

Mac-Groveland remodel with pollinator garden asks $425K

Sami Sparber
stucco blue home with lush garden in front

Photo: Nina Nelson/In View Fotos, courtesy of Jane Kahnke with Keller Williams Integrity Realty

This Macalester-Groveland charmer with a plentiful pollinator garden just hit the market.

  • Listed for $425,000, the remodeled home is located at 299 Brimhall St. in St. Paul.

Why we love it: Rare plants, native perennials, and a bounty of herbs, berries, and vegetables fill the dreamy yard.

Layout: The 1,730-square-foot house has three bedrooms and two bathrooms with an inviting front porch.

Interior features: Open shelves and butcher block countertops give texture to the otherwise white kitchen, while a butler's pantry offers extra space.

Exterior features: There's space for an outdoor furniture set on the deck, and the home is walkable to Snelling and Grand avenues, plus more neighborhood spots.

Take a look around:

porch with wood paneling
Photo: Nina Nelson/In View Fotos, courtesy of Jane Kahnke
living room with white brick fireplace
Photo: Nina Nelson/In View Fotos, courtesy of Jane Kahnke
dining room that opens to living area
Photo: Nina Nelson/In View Fotos, courtesy of Jane Kahnke
kitchen with white backsplash
Photo: Nina Nelson/In View Fotos, courtesy of Jane Kahnke
kitchen with view of open shelving and butler's pantry
Photo: Nina Nelson/In View Fotos, courtesy of Jane Kahnke
lush backyard with more gardens and patio seating
Photo: Nina Nelson/In View Fotos, courtesy of Jane Kahnke
