Mac-Groveland remodel with pollinator garden asks $425K

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Photo: Nina Nelson/In View Fotos, courtesy of Jane Kahnke with Keller Williams Integrity Realty

This Macalester-Groveland charmer with a plentiful pollinator garden just hit the market.

Listed for $425,000, the remodeled home is located at 299 Brimhall St. in St. Paul.

Why we love it: Rare plants, native perennials, and a bounty of herbs, berries, and vegetables fill the dreamy yard.

Layout: The 1,730-square-foot house has three bedrooms and two bathrooms with an inviting front porch.

Interior features: Open shelves and butcher block countertops give texture to the otherwise white kitchen, while a butler's pantry offers extra space.

Exterior features: There's space for an outdoor furniture set on the deck, and the home is walkable to Snelling and Grand avenues, plus more neighborhood spots.

Take a look around:

Photo: Nina Nelson/In View Fotos, courtesy of Jane Kahnke

Photo: Nina Nelson/In View Fotos, courtesy of Jane Kahnke

Photo: Nina Nelson/In View Fotos, courtesy of Jane Kahnke

Photo: Nina Nelson/In View Fotos, courtesy of Jane Kahnke

Photo: Nina Nelson/In View Fotos, courtesy of Jane Kahnke