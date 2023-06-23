Mac-Groveland remodel with pollinator garden asks $425K
This Macalester-Groveland charmer with a plentiful pollinator garden just hit the market.
- Listed for $425,000, the remodeled home is located at 299 Brimhall St. in St. Paul.
Why we love it: Rare plants, native perennials, and a bounty of herbs, berries, and vegetables fill the dreamy yard.
Layout: The 1,730-square-foot house has three bedrooms and two bathrooms with an inviting front porch.
Interior features: Open shelves and butcher block countertops give texture to the otherwise white kitchen, while a butler's pantry offers extra space.
Exterior features: There's space for an outdoor furniture set on the deck, and the home is walkable to Snelling and Grand avenues, plus more neighborhood spots.
Take a look around:
