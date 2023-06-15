Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Attendees walk among vendors at last year’s festival. Photo: Jenna Klein

The 28th annual Stone Arch Bridge Festival returns along the Mississippi River.

The family-friendly event will feature over 200 artists, a culinary arts market, local food trucks, a car show and more than 20 musical performances.

What to expect: Organizers anticipate over 75,000 attendees, making it one of the largest art and music festivals this summer in Minneapolis.

💭 Thought bubble: Need a last minute Father’s Day gift? Browsing the vendors, I spot a slim wallet from Wolf Leathers and a handcrafted mug from Art by the Redhead.

When: Saturday 10am–7pm, Sunday 10am–5pm, West River Parkway. Free.

More things to do:

🍺 The Brewvet brewery bike tour, hosted by Forgotten Star Brewing, invites you to bike to 30 breweries and finish the tour at a block party with food trucks, live music and more beer.

The event raises money for several organizations including the Midtown Greenway Coalition and the Bicycle Alliance of Minnesota. $40.

🎉 Commemorate Juneteenth at Celebrating Freedom Day, a Minneapolis Park & Recreation Board event packed with local food, art, live music and family-friendly entertainment on Saturday at Bethune Park. Free.

Allianz Field and Minnesota United FC will also host a free Juneteenth event on Saturday.

💐 The American Swedish Institute will celebrate Midsommar on Saturday with live music, family-friendly activities and food.

Dance around the midsommarstång and create your own fresh flower head wreath. $15, registration required.

🚒 The St. Louis Park Parktacular Grand Day Parade will take place rain or shine on Saturday. Enjoy floats and bands as the parade strolls through St. Louis Park. Free.

🎭 Shakespeare in Our Parks, a series of free performances throughout the Twin Cities, begins its run of "Much Ado About Nothing" in Minneapolis parks Friday–Sunday. Free.

🚌 The Frogtown Fair on Saturday will feature a pedal-powered DJ booth, giant Jenga, free bike tune-ups and more! Enjoy a family fun day at the Lily Pad Garden in St. Paul. Free.