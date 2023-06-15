Twin Cities events: Stone Arch Bridge fest, brew tour and more
The 28th annual Stone Arch Bridge Festival returns along the Mississippi River.
- The family-friendly event will feature over 200 artists, a culinary arts market, local food trucks, a car show and more than 20 musical performances.
What to expect: Organizers anticipate over 75,000 attendees, making it one of the largest art and music festivals this summer in Minneapolis.
💭 Thought bubble: Need a last minute Father’s Day gift? Browsing the vendors, I spot a slim wallet from Wolf Leathers and a handcrafted mug from Art by the Redhead.
When: Saturday 10am–7pm, Sunday 10am–5pm, West River Parkway. Free.
More things to do:
🍺 The Brewvet brewery bike tour, hosted by Forgotten Star Brewing, invites you to bike to 30 breweries and finish the tour at a block party with food trucks, live music and more beer.
- The event raises money for several organizations including the Midtown Greenway Coalition and the Bicycle Alliance of Minnesota. $40.
🎉 Commemorate Juneteenth at Celebrating Freedom Day, a Minneapolis Park & Recreation Board event packed with local food, art, live music and family-friendly entertainment on Saturday at Bethune Park. Free.
- Allianz Field and Minnesota United FC will also host a free Juneteenth event on Saturday.
💐 The American Swedish Institute will celebrate Midsommar on Saturday with live music, family-friendly activities and food.
- Dance around the midsommarstång and create your own fresh flower head wreath. $15, registration required.
🚒 The St. Louis Park Parktacular Grand Day Parade will take place rain or shine on Saturday. Enjoy floats and bands as the parade strolls through St. Louis Park. Free.
🎭 Shakespeare in Our Parks, a series of free performances throughout the Twin Cities, begins its run of "Much Ado About Nothing" in Minneapolis parks Friday–Sunday. Free.
🚌 The Frogtown Fair on Saturday will feature a pedal-powered DJ booth, giant Jenga, free bike tune-ups and more! Enjoy a family fun day at the Lily Pad Garden in St. Paul. Free.
More Twin Cities stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Twin Cities.