The U.S. Department of Justice is expected to release the findings of its two-year investigation into the Minneapolis Police Department on Friday.

Driving the news: U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey and MPD chief Brian O'Hara are scheduled to appear at a Friday morning press conference "on a civil rights matter."

Several local and national outlets, including KARE11 and Bloomberg Law, are reporting that the department will announce the outcome of the investigation launched about a year following the murder of George Floyd.

Catch up fast: The DOJ announced the Minneapolis probe in April 2021, one day after a jury convicted former MPD officer Derek Chauvin of second-degree murder.

The findings could lead to a federal consent decree that would bring court-enforced changes and oversight to the department.

The bottom line: The conclusion of the DOJ's work would mark the end of the second independent investigation into the embattled police department.