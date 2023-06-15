Department of Justice to make Friday announcement on Minneapolis "civil rights matter"
The U.S. Department of Justice is expected to release the findings of its two-year investigation into the Minneapolis Police Department on Friday.
Driving the news: U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey and MPD chief Brian O'Hara are scheduled to appear at a Friday morning press conference "on a civil rights matter."
- Several local and national outlets, including KARE11 and Bloomberg Law, are reporting that the department will announce the outcome of the investigation launched about a year following the murder of George Floyd.
Catch up fast: The DOJ announced the Minneapolis probe in April 2021, one day after a jury convicted former MPD officer Derek Chauvin of second-degree murder.
- The findings could lead to a federal consent decree that would bring court-enforced changes and oversight to the department.
The bottom line: The conclusion of the DOJ's work would mark the end of the second independent investigation into the embattled police department.
- A two-year probe by the Minnesota Department of Human Rights identified a years-long pattern of racial discrimination by MPD.
- That report resulted in a 144-page settlement that covers changes to training, traffic stops and other department practices.
