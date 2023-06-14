Inflation cooling quickly in the Twin Cities

Data: BLS. Chart: Axios Visuals

The Consumer Price Index rose only 1.8% in the Twin Cities year over year in May as two years of red-hot inflation finally looks to be cooling off.

Zoom out: Inflation was 4% for the U.S. in May, which is down from its peak but remains uncomfortably high for economic policymakers.

Zoom in: Prices are actually decreasing in several categories in the Twin Cities.