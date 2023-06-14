2 hours ago - News

Inflation cooling quickly in the Twin Cities

The Consumer Price Index rose only 1.8% in the Twin Cities year over year in May as two years of red-hot inflation finally looks to be cooling off.

Zoom out: Inflation was 4% for the U.S. in May, which is down from its peak but remains uncomfortably high for economic policymakers.

Zoom in: Prices are actually decreasing in several categories in the Twin Cities.

  • Natural gas prices declined 10.2% between March and May.
  • The cost of cereal and baked goods fell 4.9%, and fruits and vegetables are down 2%.
  • Household furnishing prices are down 3.6%.
