2 hours ago - News
Inflation cooling quickly in the Twin Cities
The Consumer Price Index rose only 1.8% in the Twin Cities year over year in May as two years of red-hot inflation finally looks to be cooling off.
Zoom out: Inflation was 4% for the U.S. in May, which is down from its peak but remains uncomfortably high for economic policymakers.
Zoom in: Prices are actually decreasing in several categories in the Twin Cities.
- Natural gas prices declined 10.2% between March and May.
- The cost of cereal and baked goods fell 4.9%, and fruits and vegetables are down 2%.
- Household furnishing prices are down 3.6%.
