Data: Axios research. Chart: Alice Feng/Axios

A date night out in the Twin Cities isn't cheap these days — especially if you're a parent in need of a babysitter.

Driving the news: A majority of parents who responded to a recent Axios Twin Cities reader survey reported paying $16 or more an hour — regardless of how many kids they have at home.

Close to 50% of those with two kids and 60% with three pay at least $20 an hour.

What you're saying: "Having a reliable, trustworthy sitter who our kids like and who drives themselves to and from our house and can stay late is worth paying extra more," wrote one reader who pays between $16 and $19.99 for two kids.

Yes, but: The price tag can still be hard to stomach.

"Four hours out = $100 of babysitting cost. Needless to say, we don’t go out much," groused another reader, who pays $20-plus for two kids.

