Minneapolis movie theater holds "Wes Anderson-style" film contest

Independent movie theater The Main Cinema is offering the chance to show your short film on the big screen — but only if it's styled after the works of Wes Anderson.

What's happening: The theater is asking for films about the Twin Cities that are shot and edited in the style of the filmmaker known for his quirky and colorful movies.

The intrigue: The contest is based on a popular TikTok trend where creators "Wes Anderson their life" by romanticizing ordinary activities, such as eating lunch or riding a bus.

  • The top three submissions, which must be 90 seconds or less, will be shown before the theater's screenings of Anderson's new movie "Asteroid City."

