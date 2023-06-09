Share on email (opens in new window)

Dalvin Cook's days in purple are over. Photo: Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

The Vikings are planning to release Dalvin Cook barring a last-minute trade, according to multiple reports.

It's the latest move in a major roster shakeup this offseason.

By the numbers: Cook leaves the Vikings with the third-most rushing yards and fourth-most rushing touchdowns in franchise history.

🏈 Here are my three favorite runs from Cook's six seasons in Minnesota: