49 mins ago - Sports
Dalvin Cook's best runs as a Viking
The Vikings are planning to release Dalvin Cook barring a last-minute trade, according to multiple reports.
- It's the latest move in a major roster shakeup this offseason.
By the numbers: Cook leaves the Vikings with the third-most rushing yards and fourth-most rushing touchdowns in franchise history.
🏈 Here are my three favorite runs from Cook's six seasons in Minnesota:
- This 81-yard burst against the Bills last season that sparked a 17-point comeback and miraculous win.
- When he put the Dolphins in the washing machine for this 21-yard touchdown run in 2018.
- This 50-yard screen pass in which he sliced through the Green Bay defense like cheese and buried the Packers at Lambeau Field.
