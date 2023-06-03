How to navigate the Twin Cities' busy summer apartment market

The Twin Cities are already buzzing with fresh graduates and other newcomers hunting for their perfect, or perfect-enough, place.

Why it matters: The days of pandemic mega-discounts are gone, but apartment buildings are still dangling an array of specials to get people in the door, says Luke McDonough, director of multifamily leasing with DRG, a Minneapolis-area real estate brokerage.

State of play: There's plenty of inventory — apartment construction has boomed in recent years — but expect to make a quick decision in the North Loop and other hot neighborhoods.

Newer properties, like those in Elliot Park and Downtown East, are more likely to offer move-in deals to fill open units, McDonough tells Axios.

Also, Uptown and Northeast are generally more affordable for someone starting their first job, he says.

The big picture: Gen Zers care more about living in their preferred location than the size of their space, says Doug Ressler of real estate research firm Yardi Matrix. Those renters are influencing development in big cities, from smaller floor plans to next-level amenities and conveniences.

Data: RentCafe analysis of Yardi Matrix data; Note: Analysis includes 200 largest U.S. cities; Chart: Axios Visuals

Reality check: It's still cheaper to rent than buy in the vast majority of the country. In Minneapolis, 90% of properties cost less to rent than to own, according to a new Redfin report.

What they're saying: Roommates are still common, though it can be challenging to find a place downtown if both people need a car, since buildings usually allot one indoor parking spot per unit, McDonough says.

Three-bedroom options are limited, so you'll have better luck looking with just one other person.

What we're watching: Rents, which are actually growing slower than wages in the Twin Cities, bucking national trends.