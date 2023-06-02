2 hours ago - Real Estate

Robbinsdale rambler with Barbie's dream kitchen asks $350K

Sami Sparber

Photo: SinghShots, courtesy of Anderson Realty

Welcome to the Dreamhouse — this freshly listed Robbinsdale rambler has a Barbie-pink kitchen.

Why we love it: The pastel oven is a showstopper, and the home's retro basement has a bar and a sauna.

Layout: The 2,395-square-foot brick house has three bedrooms and two bathrooms with big, south-facing windows.

Interior features: Original cabinets and rosy backsplash tile add character to the light-filled home.

  • The dining room has a floor-to-ceiling fireplace and overlooks the backyard.

Exterior features: There's ample space for grilling and hanging out on the back patio.

Take a look around:

pastel pink vintage oven
Photo: SinghShots, courtesy of Anderson Realty
mid-century modern kitchen with pink backsplash
Photo: SinghShots, courtesy of Anderson Realty
bright living room with big window
Photo: SinghShots, courtesy of Anderson Realty
dining room with large windows and floor-to-ceiling brick fireplace
Photo: SinghShots, courtesy of Anderson Realty
primary bedroom with dark paint
Photo: SinghShots, courtesy of Anderson Realty
retro basement with bar area
Photo: SinghShots, courtesy of Anderson Realty
sauna in basement
Photo: SinghShots, courtesy of Anderson Realty
backyard with long patio
Photo: SinghShots, courtesy of Anderson Realty
