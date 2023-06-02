Robbinsdale rambler with Barbie's dream kitchen asks $350K

Share on email (opens in new window)

Welcome to the Dreamhouse — this freshly listed Robbinsdale rambler has a Barbie-pink kitchen.

Listed for $350,000, the mid-century modern abode is located at 4450 Scott Ave. N.

Why we love it: The pastel oven is a showstopper, and the home's retro basement has a bar and a sauna.

Layout: The 2,395-square-foot brick house has three bedrooms and two bathrooms with big, south-facing windows.

Interior features: Original cabinets and rosy backsplash tile add character to the light-filled home.

The dining room has a floor-to-ceiling fireplace and overlooks the backyard.

Exterior features: There's ample space for grilling and hanging out on the back patio.

Take a look around:

Photo: SinghShots, courtesy of Anderson Realty

Photo: SinghShots, courtesy of Anderson Realty

Photo: SinghShots, courtesy of Anderson Realty

Photo: SinghShots, courtesy of Anderson Realty

Photo: SinghShots, courtesy of Anderson Realty

Photo: SinghShots, courtesy of Anderson Realty

Photo: SinghShots, courtesy of Anderson Realty