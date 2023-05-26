1 hour ago - Real Estate
Cozy-chic Longfellow bungalow for $360K
This Longfellow bungalow just hit the market for under $360,000.
- Packed with custom charm, the 926-square-foot house is located at 3704 43rd Ave. S.
Why we love it: Vintage-style wallpaper and revitalized wood make creative use of the home's smaller spaces.
Layout: The two-bedroom, one-bathroom house has updates throughout and a one-car garage.
Interior features: Navy Shaker cabinets and open shelving break up the bright white kitchen with ceramic tile backsplash.
Exterior features: A deck and bluestone patio overlook the fenced backyard.
Take a look around:
