1 hour ago - Real Estate

Cozy-chic Longfellow bungalow for $360K

Sami Sparber
white bungalow with green trim

Photo: Rare Form Properties

This Longfellow bungalow just hit the market for under $360,000.

Why we love it: Vintage-style wallpaper and revitalized wood make creative use of the home's smaller spaces.

Layout: The two-bedroom, one-bathroom house has updates throughout and a one-car garage.

Interior features: Navy Shaker cabinets and open shelving break up the bright white kitchen with ceramic tile backsplash.

Exterior features: A deck and bluestone patio overlook the fenced backyard.

Take a look around:

mudroom with restored wood and historic wallpaper
Photo: Rare Form Properties
living room with gallery wall
Photo: Rare Form Properties
kitchen with shaker cabinets and modern appliances
Photo: Rare Form Properties
dining room with window
Photo: Rare Form Properties
bathroom with wallpaper that has citrus fruit pattern
Photo: Rare Form Properties
stairwell with striped white wallpaper
Photo: Rare Form Properties
backyard of house with deck and patio
Photo: Rare Form Properties
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Twin Cities.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Twin Cities stories

No stories could be found

Twin Citiespostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Twin Cities.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more