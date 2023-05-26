Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

This Longfellow bungalow just hit the market for under $360,000.

Packed with custom charm, the 926-square-foot house is located at 3704 43rd Ave. S.

Why we love it: Vintage-style wallpaper and revitalized wood make creative use of the home's smaller spaces.

Layout: The two-bedroom, one-bathroom house has updates throughout and a one-car garage.

Interior features: Navy Shaker cabinets and open shelving break up the bright white kitchen with ceramic tile backsplash.

Exterior features: A deck and bluestone patio overlook the fenced backyard.

Take a look around: