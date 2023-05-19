Vibrant Tudor steps from Lake Nokomis asks $485K

Share on email (opens in new window)

Photo: VHT Studios, courtesy of Melissa LeVesque-Piela with Coldwell Banker Realty

This Tudor with a blissful backyard is just a block away from Lake Nokomis.

Listed for $485,000, the playful home is located at 5225 Shoreview Ave. in Keewaydin.

Why we love it: Location, location, location. Plus, the pergola and perennials out back make an ideal backdrop for entertaining.

Layout: The 1,413-square-foot house has three bedrooms and two bathrooms with plentiful updates and a detached garage.

Interior features: The galley-style kitchen has stainless appliances, moody blue cabinets and a cozy eating nook.

Arched ceilings and textured bamboo wallpaper add character to the dining room, while teal tiles brighten the main floor bathroom.

Other highlights: Space for an office or playroom in the partially finished basement, and easy access to parks, shops and more South Minneapolis spots.

Take a look around:

