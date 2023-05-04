Thursday, May 4, is the unofficial Star Wars Day ("May the Fourth be with you!"), and there are plenty of places to meet fellow fans, watch the films and dress in your best Chewbacca costume.

Bent Brewstillery in Roseville has free "Star Wars" trivia and a Wookiee call contest, or compete for best "Star Wars" tattoo at St. Paul coffee shop Lost Fox's party.

Learn the ways of the lightsaber at Can Can Wonderland's Jedi training on Thursday and stop by Meteor Bar in Minneapolis for a showing of the "not totally [bad]" movies all weekend.

Plus: "The Ecology of Star Wars," a deep dive into the lore of the movies and TV shows, is Thursday night at the Bryant Lake Bowl & Theater in Minneapolis.

More events for your calendar…

🦒 Explore the Como Park Zoo & Conservatory crowd- and kid-free at the 21+ Como Quest: Wild Conservation party on Thursday night. The winner of the digital scavenger hunt gets a chance to feed a giraffe. $40

💃 La Doña Cervecería in Minneapolis and the Wabasha Street Caves in St. Paul are throwing Cinco de Mayo parties on Friday with salsa dancing and live music. Free entry; $10 entry

🐎 Bet on the ponies at Canterbury Park's Kentucky Derby watch party in Shakopee on Saturday, or hang out with miniature horses at Minneapolis Cider Co.'s event. $10+; free

🚒 Bring the family to Vehicle Day at Southdale Center in Edina on Saturday, when kids of all ages can explore firetrucks, police cars, garbage trucks, snowplows, buses and more. Free

🥳 The May Day Parade returns! Community arts organizations like Art Cars/Art Bikes, Adventures in Cardboard and more took over the Twin Cities tradition this year.

Line-up begins at 11am on Sunday. Marchers will head down Bloomington Avenue to Powderhorn Park from noon to 2pm, with a "Tree of Life Ceremony" at 3pm. Free

🍄 Dress up as a mushroom at Morel Fest on Sunday in Minneapolis. The "shroomtastic" celebration includes dishes featuring the rare fungi and a costume contest. Free

🚃 Take a nostalgic ride on the Como-Harriet Streetcar Line, which is now up and running for the season. The old-school streetcar runs along the Chain of Lakes all weekend. $3