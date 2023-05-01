27 mins ago - Climate

April was not a pleasant month for weather in the Twin Cities

Nick Halter
Illustration of a thermometer in the shape of Minnesota registering 30 degrees.

Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios

This year's frustrating April weather had us switching from heat to air conditioning and then back to heat again — and that was just over the course of one week.

Driving the news: For the second year in a row, April in the Twin Cities was a letdown.

By the numbers: The Twin Cities finished the month with just six days in which the high temperature fell between 55 and 70 degrees — the air many of us associate with a pleasant April day.

  • A normal Twin Cities April brings 12 days with highs of 55 to 70. Last year we also had just six days of highs in that range.
  • We had five days with highs below 40 degrees and four days with highs above 80, according to Midwest Regional Climate Center data. Seven days received at least a trace of snow.

Why it matters: Bypassing the 50s and 60s and going straight from the 40s to the 80s is no fun. Most of us enjoy the mild days.

Yes, but: Don't start looking at real estate in the Sun Belt just yet. This week is looking marvelous, with high temperatures forecast in the 60s and plenty of sun.

The bottom line: The Twin Cities continue to warm, according to new 30-year climate data.

  • But most of that warming is taking place in fall and winter. April temperatures have been trending cooler.
🌱

🌱

