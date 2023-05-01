April was not a pleasant month for weather in the Twin Cities

This year's frustrating April weather had us switching from heat to air conditioning and then back to heat again — and that was just over the course of one week.

Driving the news: For the second year in a row, April in the Twin Cities was a letdown.

By the numbers: The Twin Cities finished the month with just six days in which the high temperature fell between 55 and 70 degrees — the air many of us associate with a pleasant April day.

A normal Twin Cities April brings 12 days with highs of 55 to 70. Last year we also had just six days of highs in that range.

We had five days with highs below 40 degrees and four days with highs above 80, according to Midwest Regional Climate Center data. Seven days received at least a trace of snow.

Why it matters: Bypassing the 50s and 60s and going straight from the 40s to the 80s is no fun. Most of us enjoy the mild days.

Yes, but: Don't start looking at real estate in the Sun Belt just yet. This week is looking marvelous, with high temperatures forecast in the 60s and plenty of sun.

The bottom line: The Twin Cities continue to warm, according to new 30-year climate data.