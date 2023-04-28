South Minneapolis tiny house asks $247K

Photo: Stuart Flake, courtesy of Edina Realty, Inc

This 565-square-foot, pastel pink house just hit the market in Minneapolis' Morris Park neighborhood.

Listed for $247,000, the tiny retreat is located at 5533 41st Ave. S.

Why we love it: Perennials and vegetable gardens cover the yard, while vaulted ceilings maximize the compact living space.

Layout: The updated house has one bedroom, plus a loft, one full bathroom, and a two-car garage.

Interior features: There's a walk-in pantry with a fridge off the kitchen, which has a range and dishwasher. (Other appliances are tucked downstairs.)

Sunlight bounces off the 1923 home's oak and slate floors.

Exterior features: The lush lot is a gardener's dream and close to parks and Minnehaha Falls.

Take a look around:

