South Minneapolis tiny house asks $247K

Sami Sparber
Tiny pink home on a large lot

Photo: Stuart Flake, courtesy of Edina Realty, Inc

This 565-square-foot, pastel pink house just hit the market in Minneapolis' Morris Park neighborhood.

Why we love it: Perennials and vegetable gardens cover the yard, while vaulted ceilings maximize the compact living space.

Layout: The updated house has one bedroom, plus a loft, one full bathroom, and a two-car garage.

Interior features: There's a walk-in pantry with a fridge off the kitchen, which has a range and dishwasher. (Other appliances are tucked downstairs.)

  • Sunlight bounces off the 1923 home's oak and slate floors.

Exterior features: The lush lot is a gardener's dream and close to parks and Minnehaha Falls.

Take a look around:

main living space in tiny home with ladder leading to loft
Photo: Stuart Flake, courtesy of Edina Realty, Inc
entryway area of tiny home with wood floors
Photo: Stuart Flake, courtesy of Edina Realty, Inc
kitchen and walk-in pantry in tiny home
Photo: Stuart Flake, courtesy of Edina Realty, Inc
small bedroom space with privacy screen
Photo: Stuart Flake, courtesy of Edina Realty, Inc
tiny home full bathroom with slate tile
Photo: Stuart Flake, courtesy of Edina Realty, Inc
lush lot with gardens surrounding tiny home
Photo: Stuart Flake, courtesy of Edina Realty, Inc
