1 hour ago - Real Estate
South Minneapolis tiny house asks $247K
This 565-square-foot, pastel pink house just hit the market in Minneapolis' Morris Park neighborhood.
- Listed for $247,000, the tiny retreat is located at 5533 41st Ave. S.
Why we love it: Perennials and vegetable gardens cover the yard, while vaulted ceilings maximize the compact living space.
Layout: The updated house has one bedroom, plus a loft, one full bathroom, and a two-car garage.
Interior features: There's a walk-in pantry with a fridge off the kitchen, which has a range and dishwasher. (Other appliances are tucked downstairs.)
- Sunlight bounces off the 1923 home's oak and slate floors.
Exterior features: The lush lot is a gardener's dream and close to parks and Minnehaha Falls.
Take a look around:
