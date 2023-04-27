Data: Pro Football Reference. Chart: Axios Visuals

The Vikings have made huge investments in drafting defensive backs over the past decade, but they have very little to show for it, ranking second-to-last in the NFL in pass defense in 2022.

What's happening: At Thursday night's NFL Draft, the Vikings may have to select yet another cornerback.

By the numbers: The Vikings used six of their last 15 first-round draft picks on corners and safeties.

State of play: Their previous picks — nearly all made by former general manager Rick Spielman, have been mediocre (Trae Waynes), injured (Mike Hughes and Lewis Cine), or kicked off the team (Jeff Gladney).

The only ones remaining on the roster are Harrison Smith and Cine, who is trying to come back from gruesome compound fractures to his tibia and fibula.

Meanwhile, the Vikings have neglected their defensive line, which has also been a weak spot for the team over the last couple of years.

The intrigue: Steam is building that the Vikings may ignore their defensive faults and select a quarterback they can groom to replace Kirk Cousins, whose contract is up after the 2023 season.

💭 Nick's prediction: The Vikings will either move up to take Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson or move down and select Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker.