Nearly two dozen bookstores in the Twin Cities are participating in Indie Bookstore Day on Saturday, a day to celebrate and support independent shops.

How it works: In addition to special author events and parties on Saturday, Twin Cities literary organization Rain Taxi created free IBD "passports" available at all participating bookstores.

Visit each shop any time this week and get the passport stamped to unlock future discounts for said store in May. No purchase required.

Plus: If you get all 23 stamps, you're eligible for a grand prize giveaway that includes a free book from each store.

Find all participants and events at Rain Taxi's website.

In other entertainment news…

💐 Art in Bloom (my favorite event of the year) runs Thursday through Sunday.

Local florists create bouquets inspired by pieces from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Get a first look at this year's exhibit via our Instagram. Free

🖼️ The Saint Paul Art Crawl continues Friday-Sunday. Attendees can explore a dozen venues in downtown and Lowertown, including Union Depot, to meet and shop from local creatives. Free

⭐ Local drag performers take over the Mall of America's rotunda on Friday night for the all-ages show "The Power of Drag," hosted by and starring "RuPaul's Drag Race" winner Sasha Velour. $30+

🏘️ Be a nosy neighbor at the MSP Home Tour this weekend. Twenty-six houses across the metro, including in first-ring suburbs, will open their doors for free self-guided tours and IRL remodeling and decorating inspiration. Free

🚲 Exercise for a great cause at Ride of a Life Time on Saturday morning. Cyclists can ride at home or at any Life Time club to raise money for local charities. Free to participate, but fundraising is encouraged

🥕 Seward Co-op is hosting a Community Supported Agriculture (CSA) Fair on Saturday afternoon.

Visitors can meet nearly 30 farmers who run programs that allow customers to "subscribe" to a local farm and receive boxes of fresh produce and goods. Free

🍷 Taste over 100 wines and bubblies while exploring the Science Museum of Minnesota after hours at the inaugural Uncorked: MN Wine Fest on Saturday night.