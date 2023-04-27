Twin Cities events: Indie Bookstore Day, free home tours
Nearly two dozen bookstores in the Twin Cities are participating in Indie Bookstore Day on Saturday, a day to celebrate and support independent shops.
How it works: In addition to special author events and parties on Saturday, Twin Cities literary organization Rain Taxi created free IBD "passports" available at all participating bookstores.
- Visit each shop any time this week and get the passport stamped to unlock future discounts for said store in May. No purchase required.
Plus: If you get all 23 stamps, you're eligible for a grand prize giveaway that includes a free book from each store.
- Find all participants and events at Rain Taxi's website.
In other entertainment news…
💐 Art in Bloom (my favorite event of the year) runs Thursday through Sunday.
- Local florists create bouquets inspired by pieces from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Get a first look at this year's exhibit via our Instagram. Free
🖼️ The Saint Paul Art Crawl continues Friday-Sunday. Attendees can explore a dozen venues in downtown and Lowertown, including Union Depot, to meet and shop from local creatives. Free
⭐ Local drag performers take over the Mall of America's rotunda on Friday night for the all-ages show "The Power of Drag," hosted by and starring "RuPaul's Drag Race" winner Sasha Velour. $30+
🏘️ Be a nosy neighbor at the MSP Home Tour this weekend. Twenty-six houses across the metro, including in first-ring suburbs, will open their doors for free self-guided tours and IRL remodeling and decorating inspiration. Free
🚲 Exercise for a great cause at Ride of a Life Time on Saturday morning. Cyclists can ride at home or at any Life Time club to raise money for local charities. Free to participate, but fundraising is encouraged
🥕 Seward Co-op is hosting a Community Supported Agriculture (CSA) Fair on Saturday afternoon.
- Visitors can meet nearly 30 farmers who run programs that allow customers to "subscribe" to a local farm and receive boxes of fresh produce and goods. Free
🍷 Taste over 100 wines and bubblies while exploring the Science Museum of Minnesota after hours at the inaugural Uncorked: MN Wine Fest on Saturday night.
- Act fast: Tickets are almost sold out. $65
More Twin Cities stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Twin Cities.