Going to the doctor in Minnesota? A mask is probably optional
Minnesota's major health care systems are no longer requiring masks for most staff, patients and visitors.
Driving the news: Allina and M Health Fairview last week joined the growing list of providers lifting mandates that had been in place since the onset of the pandemic.
Why it matters: Hospitals and other health care locations were some of the last places still requiring masks to protect against the spread of COVID-19.
- The shift is the latest sign that life has largely returned to pre-pandemic baselines, three years after the virus hit.
State of play: The Mayo Clinic ended the requirement at its systems April 10.
- Hennepin Healthcare followed suit for patients and visitors on April 11, though a spokesperson told Axios that "masking continues for [staff in] patient-facing roles."
- CentraCare and Essentia have also eased rules, per MPR News.
Of note: Masks may still be required in some situations, including on high-risk units, and are recommended for people experiencing COVID symptoms.
