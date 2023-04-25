15 mins ago - COVID

Going to the doctor in Minnesota? A mask is probably optional

Torey Van Oot
Illustration of a mask with the word "exit" punched out to look like an exit sign.

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Minnesota's major health care systems are no longer requiring masks for most staff, patients and visitors.

Driving the news: Allina and M Health Fairview last week joined the growing list of providers lifting mandates that had been in place since the onset of the pandemic.

Why it matters: Hospitals and other health care locations were some of the last places still requiring masks to protect against the spread of COVID-19.

  • The shift is the latest sign that life has largely returned to pre-pandemic baselines, three years after the virus hit.

State of play: The Mayo Clinic ended the requirement at its systems April 10.

  • Hennepin Healthcare followed suit for patients and visitors on April 11, though a spokesperson told Axios that "masking continues for [staff in] patient-facing roles."
  • CentraCare and Essentia have also eased rules, per MPR News.

Of note: Masks may still be required in some situations, including on high-risk units, and are recommended for people experiencing COVID symptoms.

