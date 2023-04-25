By the numbers: President Biden in Minnesota

President Joe Biden speaks during a drive-in campaign rally at the Minnesota State Fairgrounds on October 30, 2020 Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

President Biden officially announced his re-election bid on Tuesday, setting the stage for a potential rematch against former President Trump.

State of play: Biden carried Minnesota and its 10 electoral votes in 2020, defeating Trump 52.4% to 45.3%.

The win gave Minnesota Democrats a much bigger margin than in 2016, when Hillary Clinton edged out Trump by just 1.5 percentage points.

Zoom in: Biden also won the 2020 primary with 38.6% of the vote, one day after U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar ended her campaign and endorsed his bid.

In 2008, he pulled .06% in the state's Democratic Caucus, despite dropping out a month prior.

He ended his 1988 campaign long before Minnesotans weighed in.

The intrigue: Minnesota U.S. Reps. Angie Craig and Dean Phillips made headlines last summer when they expressed support for replacing Biden with a new nominee in 2024.

At the time, DFL Party chair Ken Martin said "most Democrats in the state don't agree with" that approach.

