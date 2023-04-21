1 hour ago - Real Estate

Picturesque Highland Park Tudor asks $550K

Sami Sparber
exterior of Tudor-style home with stone steps and large trees

Photo: Spacecrafting, courtesy of Abby Willaert with Edina Realty Inc.

This storybook Highland Park Tudor just hit the market for $550,000.

  • Packed with historic features, the 1920s charmer is located at 1715 Scheffer Ave. in St. Paul.

Why we love it: Stunning woodwork and dining room buffets add warmth to the renovated home, which is walkable to nearby restaurants and shops.

Layout: The 1,932-square-foot house has three bedrooms and two bathrooms with circular flow on the main floor, plus an updated basement.

Interior features: Modern appliances tuck neatly into the vintage-cool kitchen that's complete with checkered flooring and a pastel sink.

  • Also, many of the home's original windows have been professionally restored.

Exterior features: A fully fenced lot, stone walkway and paver patio.

Take a look around:

arched Tudor front door with historic woodwork
Photo: Spacecrafting, courtesy of Abby Willaert with Edina Realty Inc.
Tudor living room with brick fireplace and historic woodwork
Photo: Spacecrafting, courtesy of Abby Willaert with Edina Realty Inc.
Tudor dining room with historic built-in buffets
Photo: Spacecrafting, courtesy of Abby Willaert with Edina Realty Inc.
Tudor kitchen with wood cabinets and checkered floors
Photo: Spacecrafting, courtesy of Abby Willaert with Edina Realty Inc.
Tudor bedroom with bright natural light
Photo: Spacecrafting, courtesy of Abby Willaert with Edina Realty Inc.
Finished basement with living and office space
Photo: Spacecrafting, courtesy of Abby Willaert with Edina Realty Inc.
full bathroom in basement
Photo: Spacecrafting, courtesy of Abby Willaert with Edina Realty Inc.
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Twin Cities.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Twin Cities stories

No stories could be found

Twin Citiespostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Twin Cities.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more