Photo: Spacecrafting, courtesy of Abby Willaert with Edina Realty Inc.

This storybook Highland Park Tudor just hit the market for $550,000.

Packed with historic features, the 1920s charmer is located at 1715 Scheffer Ave. in St. Paul.

Why we love it: Stunning woodwork and dining room buffets add warmth to the renovated home, which is walkable to nearby restaurants and shops.

Layout: The 1,932-square-foot house has three bedrooms and two bathrooms with circular flow on the main floor, plus an updated basement.

Interior features: Modern appliances tuck neatly into the vintage-cool kitchen that's complete with checkered flooring and a pastel sink.

Also, many of the home's original windows have been professionally restored.

Exterior features: A fully fenced lot, stone walkway and paver patio.

Take a look around:

Photo: Spacecrafting, courtesy of Abby Willaert with Edina Realty Inc.

Photo: Spacecrafting, courtesy of Abby Willaert with Edina Realty Inc.

Photo: Spacecrafting, courtesy of Abby Willaert with Edina Realty Inc.

Photo: Spacecrafting, courtesy of Abby Willaert with Edina Realty Inc.

Photo: Spacecrafting, courtesy of Abby Willaert with Edina Realty Inc.

Photo: Spacecrafting, courtesy of Abby Willaert with Edina Realty Inc.