1 hour ago - Real Estate
Picturesque Highland Park Tudor asks $550K
This storybook Highland Park Tudor just hit the market for $550,000.
- Packed with historic features, the 1920s charmer is located at 1715 Scheffer Ave. in St. Paul.
Why we love it: Stunning woodwork and dining room buffets add warmth to the renovated home, which is walkable to nearby restaurants and shops.
Layout: The 1,932-square-foot house has three bedrooms and two bathrooms with circular flow on the main floor, plus an updated basement.
Interior features: Modern appliances tuck neatly into the vintage-cool kitchen that's complete with checkered flooring and a pastel sink.
- Also, many of the home's original windows have been professionally restored.
Exterior features: A fully fenced lot, stone walkway and paver patio.
Take a look around:
