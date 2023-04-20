Twin Cities events guide: Fashion Week, Earth Day and geeky crafts

The "New Millennium" fashion show is on Sunday afternoon. Photo: Michelle Lee, courtesy of Fashion Week Minnesota

Fashion Week Minnesota, a celebration of local creatives with a packed lineup of fashion shows, presentations and panels, kicks off this weekend.

This spring's installment starts with Sunday afternoon's "The New Millennium" Y2K fashion show and vintage market, followed by the "Proximity" runway featuring Minnesota designers.

Other events include dedicated shows for Native, BIPOC and AAPI designers and models; the final runway will be hosted at The Museum of Russian Art on April 29.

Plus: Many of the pieces shown at the shows are available for purchase.

Show prices range from $25-$150; dates and times vary.

In other entertainment news…

🤤 Get your "beer munchies on" Thursday at Indeed Brewing Company. The Minneapolis taproom will pour four snack-inspired beers in honor of 4/20, like Wake and Bake ale and Space Brownie lager. Free entry

🍃 Alternatively, stick to THC at Hi Flora's marketplace grand opening party at 4:20pm Thursday, or attend Hook and Ladder's "Blazin' Blues" concert Thursday night. Free; $20

🌎 Hang out with us and make the Twin Cities "greener, faster" on Saturday! We're hosting an Earth Day cleanup at Theodore Wirth Park from 9:30am-noon.

It's free to attend, but RSVP so we know how many snacks to bring.

👗 No "'90s vintage" here — ​​The Twin Cities True Vintage Show in St. Paul on Saturday only features dealers selling high-quality, unique and antique clothing from the 1800s-1970s. Free, or get in early for $15

🎶 Record Store Day is this Saturday. Our Saturday newsletter will have details and more events, but until then, check out the list of official participating businesses. Free

🍻 It's a big week for brewery anniversaries. Modist Brewing Company and HeadFlyer Brewing are hosting parties in Minneapolis on Saturday, and Wabasha Brewing Company in St. Paul will pour a new limited-edition beer daily through Sunday. Free

🧶 Support local nerds at the GeekCraft Expo at the Minneapolis Convention Center Saturday and Sunday. No mass-produced items allowed; everything is limited and made by hand. $2, $5 at the door

🐈 More than 100 cats, including household pets, will compete at a cat show in the Hopkins Activity Center on Saturday and Sunday from 9am-4pm. Individual admission is $6, or get the whole family in for $13.

⚾️ Attend a sensory-friendly St. Paul Saints game this Sunday, hosted by mental health nonprofit Fraser. Accommodations include decreased volume, two sensory-safe suites for visitors and help navigating the ballpark. $18+