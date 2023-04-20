26 mins ago - Things to Do

Twin Cities events guide: Fashion Week, Earth Day and geeky crafts

Audrey Kennedy

The "New Millennium" fashion show is on Sunday afternoon. Photo: Michelle Lee, courtesy of Fashion Week Minnesota

Fashion Week Minnesota, a celebration of local creatives with a packed lineup of fashion shows, presentations and panels, kicks off this weekend.

  • This spring's installment starts with Sunday afternoon's "The New Millennium" Y2K fashion show and vintage market, followed by the "Proximity" runway featuring Minnesota designers.
  • Other events include dedicated shows for Native, BIPOC and AAPI designers and models; the final runway will be hosted at The Museum of Russian Art on April 29.

Plus: Many of the pieces shown at the shows are available for purchase.

  • Show prices range from $25-$150; dates and times vary.

In other entertainment news…

🤤 Get your "beer munchies on" Thursday at Indeed Brewing Company. The Minneapolis taproom will pour four snack-inspired beers in honor of 4/20, like Wake and Bake ale and Space Brownie lager. Free entry

🌎 Hang out with us and make the Twin Cities "greener, faster" on Saturday! We're hosting an Earth Day cleanup at Theodore Wirth Park from 9:30am-noon.

👗 No "'90s vintage" here — ​​The Twin Cities True Vintage Show in St. Paul on Saturday only features dealers selling high-quality, unique and antique clothing from the 1800s-1970s. Free, or get in early for $15

🎶 Record Store Day is this Saturday. Our Saturday newsletter will have details and more events, but until then, check out the list of official participating businesses. Free

🍻 It's a big week for brewery anniversaries. Modist Brewing Company and HeadFlyer Brewing are hosting parties in Minneapolis on Saturday, and Wabasha Brewing Company in St. Paul will pour a new limited-edition beer daily through Sunday. Free

🧶 Support local nerds at the GeekCraft Expo at the Minneapolis Convention Center Saturday and Sunday. No mass-produced items allowed; everything is limited and made by hand. $2, $5 at the door

🐈 More than 100 cats, including household pets, will compete at a cat show in the Hopkins Activity Center on Saturday and Sunday from 9am-4pm. Individual admission is $6, or get the whole family in for $13.

⚾️ Attend a sensory-friendly St. Paul Saints game this Sunday, hosted by mental health nonprofit Fraser. Accommodations include decreased volume, two sensory-safe suites for visitors and help navigating the ballpark. $18+

