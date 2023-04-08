New St. Paul exhibit features art made by incarcerated Minnesotans

"Foliage of Humanity" (left) by Daniel Gonzales and "Youth" by J. Ives, who are both incarcerated. Photos: Art From the Inside

A new exhibit at Creators Space, the St. Paul coffee shop and art center, spotlights original work by incarcerated Minnesotans.

The men and women at correctional facilities in Lino Lakes, Shakopee and Rush City used a variety of mediums, including painting, sculpture, knitting and beadwork.

Plus: Many of the works are for sale. All proceeds go directly to the artists.

Visit: 218 Seventh St. E, St Paul. Open Wednesday-Sunday through April 30, free.