20 mins ago - Things to Do
New St. Paul exhibit features art made by incarcerated Minnesotans
A new exhibit at Creators Space, the St. Paul coffee shop and art center, spotlights original work by incarcerated Minnesotans.
- The men and women at correctional facilities in Lino Lakes, Shakopee and Rush City used a variety of mediums, including painting, sculpture, knitting and beadwork.
Plus: Many of the works are for sale. All proceeds go directly to the artists.
Visit: 218 Seventh St. E, St Paul. Open Wednesday-Sunday through April 30, free.
More Twin Cities stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Twin Cities.