Break your fast at a halal food court at Iftar Bazaar on Friday and Saturday nights in Plymouth.

The evening event invites small and large groups to gather for the fast-breaking meal of Muslims during Ramadan.

Food vendors include Bombay Pizza Kitchen and Zait & Za'atar; visitors can also check out merchants selling clothing and other goods.

Note: Prayer space will be available.

6–10pm April 7–8; free entry. Call to make reservations for larger groups.

In other weekend news…

😱 The Parkway Theater kicks off its "Murderers, Stalkers, and Psychos" movie month with "American Psycho" on Thursday. Get there early for pre-movie trivia. $9 advance, $12 at the door

⚾️ The St. Paul Saints and Minnesota Twins' home openers are this week. The Saints continue to play the Chicago Cubs Thursday–Sunday, and the Twins open against the Houston Astros starting Friday. Prices vary

🔍 Hunt for treasure at Geocaching in the Parks in Bloomington through Friday. New coordinates are revealed at 4pm the previous day; the rest is up to you. Free

🍬 Bring the family to the North Loop Candy Grab on Saturday morning, when kids and parents can snatch eggs scattered around Target Field Station. Age-specific hunts available. Free

🐇 Tip: Check out our guide to Easter egg hunts, brunches and more throughout the metro, including a hunt Thursday at dusk.

💐 Create your own custom floral arrangement at Sip n' Bloom in St. Paul on Saturday. Tickets include farm-fresh flowers, guidance from master florists and a reusable vase. $65+

🚒 The Firefighters Hall and Museum in Minneapolis is open to the public this Saturday. The kid-friendly space has fire trucks, a fire pole and historical artifacts dating back to the late 1800s. $8 adults, $5 kids under 12

Note: It's a rare chance to stop by; the museum is only open twice a month.

🎭 The touring, award-winning Broadway musical "Hamilton" debuted at the Orpheum Theatre in Minneapolis on Wednesday. Tickets for this weekend are still available; performances run through May 6. $119+