Gophers men's hockey has a chance to reestablish its place at the top of the college puck universe this weekend in Tampa.

Details: The Gophers take on Boston University at 4pm Thursday in the Frozen Four. If they win, they will face the winner of Michigan and Quinnipiac on Saturday at 7pm.

Be smart: The Gophers are the betting favorites to win it all for the first time since they captured back-to-back titles in 2002 and 2003.

Who to watch: Forwards Logan Cooley and Matthew Knies are finalists for the 2023 Hobey Baker Memorial Award, given to the best player in college hockey.

The other finalist is Michigan's Adam Fantilli.

How to watch: All games are on ESPN2.