Easter is a week from tomorrow, and whether you celebrate the holiday or just want an excuse to eat candy and a fancy brunch, we've got your back.

Here are some of our picks so you can plan ahead now.

🥚 Egg Hunts

Get in the spirit early at the outdoor Dusk Egg Hunt in St. Paul's Merriam Park, 6-8pm Thursday. Their tip: Dress for the elements. All ages, free

The self-proclaimed "Largest Egg Hunt in the Twin Cities" at Renovation Church in Blaine boasts 60,000 eggs, including some filled with prizes from local businesses. Ages 0-11, April 8-9, free

No kids, no problem! Bring your pup to a doggie egg hunt at McRae Park in Minneapolis. Registered participants will also receive a puppy basket with treats and toys. All ages, April 15, $10+

🥐 Brunches

For the luxe: Mara's menu includes seafood, carving and egg stations, plus an elaborate dessert display with at least 15 kinds of pastries. $95 for adults, $45 for kids 12 and under. Reservations required. April 9, 10am-2pm

For the whole family: Howe Daily Kitchen and Bar will serve a buffet of breakfast classics at $25 for adults and $12 for kids 12 and under. Reservations required. April 9, 9am-2pm

For breakfast in bed: Bellecour Bakery's take-out menu includes take-and-bake croissant egg bakes, appetizer trays and plenty of desserts. Order now, pick up April 7-9

🐇 General events

Edina's Easter on the Plaza has bunny photo ops, a plant-your-own spring bulb activity and a petting zoo with baby animals. April 8, 1:30-3:30pm, free

Kids can follow a bunny trail through Midtown Global Market and receive treats and toys from a variety of vendors. April 8, 11am-1pm, free