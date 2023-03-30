Artists will create paintings live on stage in just 20 minutes at the Mall of America on Friday.

Art Battle, a nationally acclaimed live art tournament, pits 12 professionals against each other in three high-speed painting rounds. Anyone can stop by and watch them work.

🤑 Plus: After the crowd votes for the winner, every painting will go up for bid in a silent auction.

Six local high school artists will join the show at 3pm.

2pm–8pm Friday; free.

In other entertainment news...

⭐️ The Bell Museum's Star Party returns on Friday night. Telescopes will be available to observe the Moon and deep space objects. If it's cloudy, guests can attend a first-come, first-served planetarium show. Free, registration required.

Note: The northern lights likely won't be visible.

🌸 Galleria Edina's Floral Experience is in full bloom. This year's "World of Wonder"-themed installations include giant mushrooms, fairy gardens and a floor-to-ceiling willow tree. Free.

🚴‍♀️ Saturday marks Day One of 30 Days of Biking, a pledge to ride your bike every day in April. Organizers will lead a leisurely, family-friendly kickoff ride down the Mississippi River paths at noon. Free.

🍻 Over 100 breweries will grant unlimited pours at the Minnesota Craft Beer Festival on Saturday in Minneapolis. There are over 400 beers available. $50+

🪩 Celebrate First Avenue's 53rd anniversary at the Danceteria Through the Decades show on Saturday, featuring DJs who have played at the legendary music venue throughout its history. $10+

🫧 Alternatively, the "underwater-themed" Big Bubble Rave (previously known as the SpongeBob Rave) is Friday night. $22+

🩰 The Metropolitan Ballet will perform Tchaikovsky’s "Sleeping Beauty" in St. Paul on Sunday afternoon. If you want to go, get tickets now — this is the only show. $29+