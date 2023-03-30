Armatage remodel with backyard oasis asks $799K

1 hour ago - Real Estate

white two-story house at dusk in the snow

Photo: Spacecrafting, courtesy of Ben Ganje with Lakes Sotheby's International Realty

This two-story Armatage gem with a backyard built for hosting was just listed for $799,000.

  • Located at 5648 Morgan Ave. S., the remodeled home is walkable to parks, Colita and other area hot spots.

Why we love it: A sleek gas fireplace is waiting out back, while the screened porch offers stunning sunset views.

Layout: The 2,969-square-foot house has four bedrooms and four bathrooms with an open main floor plan.

Interior features: Marble countertops and moody blue cabinets bridge the chef's kitchen with a bright living area.

  • In addition to another family room and fireplace, the finished basement has a wet bar, plus space for a game room and home gym.
  • Ceiling speakers are built into the porch, great room and kitchen for seamless entertaining.

Other highlights: A newer cedar fence, paver patio and outdoor water feature.

Take a look around:

living area with large windows and gleaming hardwoods
Photo: Spacecrafting, courtesy of Ben Ganje with Lakes Sotheby's International Realty
updated chef's kitchen with large island and stainless gas range
Photo: Spacecrafting, courtesy of Ben Ganje with Lakes Sotheby's International Realty
open-concept dining and living space with large windows
Photo: Spacecrafting, courtesy of Ben Ganje with Lakes Sotheby's International Realty
view to front yard from living room
Photo: Spacecrafting, courtesy of Ben Ganje with Lakes Sotheby's International Realty
screened porch with large windows
Photo: Spacecrafting, courtesy of Ben Ganje with Lakes Sotheby's International Realty
updated basement with gas fireplace
Photo: Spacecrafting, courtesy of Ben Ganje with Lakes Sotheby's International Realty
backyard with paver patio, water feature and outdoor fireplace
Photo: Spacecrafting, courtesy of Ben Ganje with Lakes Sotheby's International Realty
