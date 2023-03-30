1 hour ago - Real Estate
Armatage remodel with backyard oasis asks $799K
This two-story Armatage gem with a backyard built for hosting was just listed for $799,000.
- Located at 5648 Morgan Ave. S., the remodeled home is walkable to parks, Colita and other area hot spots.
Why we love it: A sleek gas fireplace is waiting out back, while the screened porch offers stunning sunset views.
Layout: The 2,969-square-foot house has four bedrooms and four bathrooms with an open main floor plan.
Interior features: Marble countertops and moody blue cabinets bridge the chef's kitchen with a bright living area.
- In addition to another family room and fireplace, the finished basement has a wet bar, plus space for a game room and home gym.
- Ceiling speakers are built into the porch, great room and kitchen for seamless entertaining.
Other highlights: A newer cedar fence, paver patio and outdoor water feature.
Take a look around:
