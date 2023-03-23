40 mins ago - Real Estate

Renovated Tudor in Fern Hill asks $625K

Sami Sparber
exterior of Tudor-style home with stone detailing

Photo: Spacecrafting, courtesy of Kim Pease and Marcy Libby with Pease & Libby Realtors

This move-in ready Fern Hill Tudor just hit the market for $625,000.

Why we love it: Custom renovations such as the farmhouse-style kitchen amp up the home's 1930s craftsmanship.

Layout: The 2,276-square-foot house has four bedrooms and three bathrooms with space for an office or gym in the basement.

Interior features: Quartz countertops, white subway tile, stainless steel appliances and a newer gas range round out the kitchen, which opens to a cozy dining area.

  • Each bathroom is fully updated, and the upper-level primary ensuite has a big walk-in closet.

Exterior features: The two-car detached garage is easily accessible from the fenced backyard with a deck and paver patio.

Take a look around:

stylish custom entryway
Photo: Spacecrafting, courtesy of Kim Pease and Marcy Libby with Pease & Libby Realtors
living room with fireplace and coved ceilings
Photo: Spacecrafting, courtesy of Kim Pease and Marcy Libby with Pease & Libby Realtors
informal dining room that opens to kitchen
Photo: Spacecrafting, courtesy of Kim Pease and Marcy Libby with Pease & Libby Realtors
custom farmhouse-style kitchen
Photo: Spacecrafting, courtesy of Kim Pease and Marcy Libby with Pease & Libby Realtors
bedroom with wood floors
Photo: Spacecrafting, courtesy of Kim Pease and Marcy Libby with Pease & Libby Realtors
updated bathroom with white tile
Photo: Spacecrafting, courtesy of Kim Pease and Marcy Libby with Pease & Libby Realtors
back view of house with patio and deck
Photo: Spacecrafting, courtesy of Kim Pease and Marcy Libby with Pease & Libby Realtors
