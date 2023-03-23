40 mins ago - Real Estate
Renovated Tudor in Fern Hill asks $625K
This move-in ready Fern Hill Tudor just hit the market for $625,000.
- Located at 2664 Inglewood Ave. S. in St. Louis Park, the charming house sits just west of Cedar Lake.
Why we love it: Custom renovations such as the farmhouse-style kitchen amp up the home's 1930s craftsmanship.
Layout: The 2,276-square-foot house has four bedrooms and three bathrooms with space for an office or gym in the basement.
Interior features: Quartz countertops, white subway tile, stainless steel appliances and a newer gas range round out the kitchen, which opens to a cozy dining area.
- Each bathroom is fully updated, and the upper-level primary ensuite has a big walk-in closet.
Exterior features: The two-car detached garage is easily accessible from the fenced backyard with a deck and paver patio.
Take a look around:
