Renovated Tudor in Fern Hill asks $625K

Photo: Spacecrafting, courtesy of Kim Pease and Marcy Libby with Pease & Libby Realtors

This move-in ready Fern Hill Tudor just hit the market for $625,000.

Located at 2664 Inglewood Ave. S. in St. Louis Park, the charming house sits just west of Cedar Lake.

Why we love it: Custom renovations such as the farmhouse-style kitchen amp up the home's 1930s craftsmanship.

Layout: The 2,276-square-foot house has four bedrooms and three bathrooms with space for an office or gym in the basement.

Interior features: Quartz countertops, white subway tile, stainless steel appliances and a newer gas range round out the kitchen, which opens to a cozy dining area.

Each bathroom is fully updated, and the upper-level primary ensuite has a big walk-in closet.

Exterior features: The two-car detached garage is easily accessible from the fenced backyard with a deck and paver patio.

Take a look around:

Photo: Spacecrafting, courtesy of Kim Pease and Marcy Libby with Pease & Libby Realtors

Photo: Spacecrafting, courtesy of Kim Pease and Marcy Libby with Pease & Libby Realtors

Photo: Spacecrafting, courtesy of Kim Pease and Marcy Libby with Pease & Libby Realtors

Photo: Spacecrafting, courtesy of Kim Pease and Marcy Libby with Pease & Libby Realtors

Photo: Spacecrafting, courtesy of Kim Pease and Marcy Libby with Pease & Libby Realtors

Photo: Spacecrafting, courtesy of Kim Pease and Marcy Libby with Pease & Libby Realtors