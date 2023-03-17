There are plenty of green-themed things to do this weekend. Here's what's on tap.

🍀 St. Patrick's Day celebrations are taking over the metro this weekend. Read our guide to the best events, including the parades, parties and a leprechaun costume contest for dogs.

☕️ Celebrate without alcohol at the Dissonance NA Happy Hour on Friday. The event at Five Watt Coffee is a supportive, alcohol-free environment with "great tunes, drinks, and company guaranteed." Free.

🤨 Rock out to "All Star" by Smash Mouth at First Avenue's Shrek Rave on Friday night. Tagline: "IT'S DUMB JUST COME HAVE FUN. WHO CARES. COOL IS DEAD. idk hahaha." $37+.

🌷 Chaska's annual spring carnival is Friday night at the city's community center, featuring St. Paddy's Day games, snacks and prize drawings. Free.

🤢 Watch "live sliming" at Nickelodeon Universe's "Slimetacular" at Mall of America on Saturday. In true Nickelodeon fashion, green slime will be poured onto (willing) participants. Free.

🏀 The Harlem Globetrotters' world tour makes a stop at Target Center on Saturday. The basketball team will play two games against the Washington Generals. $24+.

😭 Break out the eyeliner for Emo-aoke at Bryant Lake Bowl on Saturday night. A live band will play emo-punk hits from the 2000s, and audience members can sing karaoke. $13+

🎣 The Great Waters Fly Fishing Expo takes over Hamline University in St. Paul all weekend with educational programming, on-the-water demonstrations and 75+ vendors. $14+ entry