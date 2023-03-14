2 hours ago - Business
Mega Pickle & Pong planning Minnetonka location
The former Big Thrill Factory in Minnetonka will be turned into a pickleball and ping pong facility under plans that will be considered by the city this month.
Details: Documents show eight indoor and four outdoor courts, wine, beer and food. The venue, at the corner of highways 7 and 101, will be called Mega Pickle & Pong.
- That company opened its first location in Chanhassen last year.
Zoom out: Pickleball's popularity is exploding locally and nationally. Cities, health clubs and private operators are getting in on the trend.
