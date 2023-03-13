This is usually one of my favorite weeks — the first round of the NCAA March Madness tournament.

Yes, but: I've never been so disinterested.

State of play: The Gophers men's team hasn't qualified for the tournament since 2019 and hasn't made it to the Sweet 16 since 1997.

The women's team hasn't made the tournament since 2018 and the Sweet 16 since 2005.

Why it matters: That 1996-1997 Gophers Final Four run turned me into a March Madness fan.

The Lindsay Whalen-led teams of the mid-2000s sucked me into the women's tournament.

What's happening: An entire generation of Minnesotans — or at least those who didn't go to an out-of-town Division I school — have seen no such magic.

And memories of the Gophers' successes of 20 and 30 years ago are fading for the rest of us.

Threat level: It looks like the problem is only getting worse. In the midst of a last-place finish in the Big Ten, the Gophers' prized recruit, Dennis Evans, backed out of his commitment to play here.

Meanwhile: With new and overdue rules allowing players to cash in on their name, image and likeness (NIL), groups of donors are forming collectives to funnel money to players.

It’s hard to imagine the Gophers keeping up with blue blood schools like Kansas, Duke and Kentucky, who have plenty of alumni donors.

Perhaps St. Thomas, which recently jumped into Division I and had a good second season, could provide local fans some excitement. UST certainly has plenty of wealthy alumni.

But they won't be eligible for the tournament until 2027.

The bottom line: The NCAA has to figure out how to increase parity in college basketball. Otherwise, for many of us, the tournament feels like it’s being played in a different universe.