Twin Cities weekend guide: Twerk boot camp, sled dogs and more

🏡 Gather inspiration for your next home makeover at the Minneapolis Home + Garden Show, open now through Sunday. Tickets start at $12.

🐕 Race across Long Lake via a team of Siberian Huskies for Saturday's Sled Dog Days at restaurant Birch's on the Lake. The $45 ticket includes a brunch buffet; kids under 3 get in free.

🎵 Find the music "you never knew you needed" at the Twin Cities Record Show at Minneapolis Cider Company Saturday afternoon. Free entry.

🕉️ Celebrate the Holi Festival of Colors with Bollywood dance, henna and more at Midtown Global Market on Saturday. Free.

🍀 Get in the St. Patrick's Day spirit early at Kickin' It Irish, a mix of show-style Irish dance and live music in St. Paul. Performances kick off on Saturday and run through March 17. $30+

🪩 Throw it back at the one-day-only Twerk Fitness Camp in Minneapolis on Saturday. Programming includes Twerk 101, Twerk Cardio, Twerk HIIT and Twerkography. $35+

🎸 Tickets are still available for Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band's Sunday night concert at Xcel Energy Center. Nosebleed seats start at $175.