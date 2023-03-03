Photo: Virtuance, courtesy of Matt Folkerds with Source One Realty

This forest green charmer is packed with custom details and was just listed for $395,000.

Tucked near Minnehaha Creek, the heavily updated home is located at 4730 31st Ave. S. in Ericsson, Minneapolis.

Why we love it: Barn doors, exposed beams and a sweet backyard setup refresh the 1920s-era abode.

Layout: The 1,318-square-foot house has three bedrooms and one bathroom with detached garage parking.

Interior features: Open shelving and a floating sink optimize bathroom space, while butcher block counters add warmth to the kitchen.

Other highlights: A pergola and deck with ample room for an outdoor sectional and fire pit.

Take a look around:

