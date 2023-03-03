49 mins ago - Real Estate

Twin Cities hot home: Eye-catching Ericsson home asks $395K

Sami Sparber
Exterior of a forest green house

Photo: Virtuance, courtesy of Matt Folkerds with Source One Realty

This forest green charmer is packed with custom details and was just listed for $395,000.

  • Tucked near Minnehaha Creek, the heavily updated home is located at 4730 31st Ave. S. in Ericsson, Minneapolis.

Why we love it: Barn doors, exposed beams and a sweet backyard setup refresh the 1920s-era abode.

Layout: The 1,318-square-foot house has three bedrooms and one bathroom with detached garage parking.

Interior features: Open shelving and a floating sink optimize bathroom space, while butcher block counters add warmth to the kitchen.

Other highlights: A pergola and deck with ample room for an outdoor sectional and fire pit.

Take a look around:

sunroom with exposed beams and large windows
Photo: Virtuance, courtesy of Matt Folkerds with Source One Realty
kitchen with butcher block counters and updated appliances
Photo: Virtuance, courtesy of Matt Folkerds with Source One Realty
family room with fireplace
Photo: Virtuance, courtesy of Matt Folkerds with Source One Realty
dining room
Photo: Virtuance, courtesy of Matt Folkerds with Source One Realty
modern bathroom with tiled shower
Photo: Virtuance, courtesy of Matt Folkerds with Source One Realty
hallway with three sliding barn doors
Photo: Virtuance, courtesy of Matt Folkerds with Source One Realty
deck with pergola and outdoor furniture
Photo: Virtuance, courtesy of Matt Folkerds with Source One Realty
