49 mins ago - Real Estate
Twin Cities hot home: Eye-catching Ericsson home asks $395K
This forest green charmer is packed with custom details and was just listed for $395,000.
- Tucked near Minnehaha Creek, the heavily updated home is located at 4730 31st Ave. S. in Ericsson, Minneapolis.
Why we love it: Barn doors, exposed beams and a sweet backyard setup refresh the 1920s-era abode.
Layout: The 1,318-square-foot house has three bedrooms and one bathroom with detached garage parking.
Interior features: Open shelving and a floating sink optimize bathroom space, while butcher block counters add warmth to the kitchen.
Other highlights: A pergola and deck with ample room for an outdoor sectional and fire pit.
Take a look around:
