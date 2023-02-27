52 mins ago - News

2022 was a big year for Minnesota worker strikes

Torey Van Oot
Data: BLS; Note: The University of California strike involved 48,000 workers from Nov. 14 to Dec. 11, 2022 and 36,000 workers from Dec. 12-23, 2022; Table: Axios Visuals

Major strikes by Twin Cities nurses and teachers ranked among the biggest labor-related work stoppages in the nation in 2022.

The big picture: The number of large worker strikes in the U.S. rose to its second-highest level in two decades last year, Axios' Emily Peck writes based on a government report released last week.

Zoom in: The Minnesota nurses' strike, which lasted three days in September and involved some 15,000 workers, was the second-largest in the country last year.

  • The three-week walkout by 5,000 Minneapolis Public School teachers last March was tied for fifth.

In both cases, unions representing the workers ultimately reached contract agreements with the employers.

Go deeper on the factors driving the strikes nationwide.

