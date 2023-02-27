2022 was a big year for Minnesota worker strikes

Data: BLS; Note: The University of California strike involved 48,000 workers from Nov. 14 to Dec. 11, 2022 and 36,000 workers from Dec. 12-23, 2022; Table: Axios Visuals

Major strikes by Twin Cities nurses and teachers ranked among the biggest labor-related work stoppages in the nation in 2022.

The big picture: The number of large worker strikes in the U.S. rose to its second-highest level in two decades last year, Axios' Emily Peck writes based on a government report released last week.

Zoom in: The Minnesota nurses' strike, which lasted three days in September and involved some 15,000 workers, was the second-largest in the country last year.

The three-week walkout by 5,000 Minneapolis Public School teachers last March was tied for fifth.

In both cases, unions representing the workers ultimately reached contract agreements with the employers.

