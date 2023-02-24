Minnesota United set to kick off season without Emanuel Reynoso
When Minnesota United FC begins its season Saturday in Dallas, it will be without team MVP Emanuel Reynoso.
Driving the news: Reynoso missed the team's training camp and has been suspended without pay. Nobody seems to know what he’s doing.
- He is facing a potential trial in his home country of Argentina related to a December 2021 assault charge, per the Pioneer Press, though the club says that's not why he isn't present.
- MNUFC calls his absence a "personal matter."
What they're saying: Head coach Adrian Heath told the Star Tribune he's hopeful Reynoso will be back in the coming days or weeks, which isn't encouraging.
Why it matters: Reynoso powered the Loons to the playoffs last season, so his presence is vital to the team this year. Just one expert on a panel of 13 MLS pundits predicted Minnesota would finish high enough to make the playoffs.
What's new: MLS and Apple reached a $2.5 billion deal in June for broadcast rights to league games.
- Instead of watching on Bally Sports North or the CW, Loons fans will have to buy Apple's MLS package for $15 a month, or $13 for existing Apple TV customers.
Yes, but: There's no better way to watch the team than at Allianz Field. The first of 17 home games is March 11 vs. the New York Red Bulls.
