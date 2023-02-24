Minnesota United midfielder Emanuel Reynoso has been missing from the team. Photo: Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

When Minnesota United FC begins its season Saturday in Dallas, it will be without team MVP Emanuel Reynoso.

Driving the news: Reynoso missed the team's training camp and has been suspended without pay. Nobody seems to know what he’s doing.

He is facing a potential trial in his home country of Argentina related to a December 2021 assault charge, per the Pioneer Press, though the club says that's not why he isn't present.

MNUFC calls his absence a "personal matter."

What they're saying: Head coach Adrian Heath told the Star Tribune he's hopeful Reynoso will be back in the coming days or weeks, which isn't encouraging.

Why it matters: Reynoso powered the Loons to the playoffs last season, so his presence is vital to the team this year. Just one expert on a panel of 13 MLS pundits predicted Minnesota would finish high enough to make the playoffs.

What's new: MLS and Apple reached a $2.5 billion deal in June for broadcast rights to league games.

Instead of watching on Bally Sports North or the CW, Loons fans will have to buy Apple's MLS package for $15 a month, or $13 for existing Apple TV customers.

Yes, but: There's no better way to watch the team than at Allianz Field. The first of 17 home games is March 11 vs. the New York Red Bulls.