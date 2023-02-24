Broccoli and peas? Minnesota kids say, yes please!

Six in 10 Minnesota kids eat a vegetable every day — and close to eight in 10 get at least one daily fruit, new CDC data shows.

The big picture: The state's results suggest local children are consuming more produce than their peers across the country. Nearly half of young kids nationwide aren't eating veggies every day.

Yes, but: When it comes to soda and other sugary drinks, the state's kids are on par with the national average. More than half of Minnesota children have one or more of those a week.

