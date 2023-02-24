33 mins ago - Real Estate

Hilltop estate in Woodbury, Minn. asks $725K

exterior of dark home with white trim

Photo: Spacecrafting, courtesy of Scott and Roxanne Lindquist with Imagine Realty

This whimsical Woodbury home just hit the market for $724,900.

  • Perched atop a wooded hill, the custom build is located at 6142 Kalen Ct.

Why we love it: Two-story tall windows open onto a stone patio with sprawling views of the property's 1.26-acre lot.

Layout: The 4,255-square-foot house has three bedrooms and four bathrooms, plus a circular driveway with a fountain in the middle.

Design: Airy living spaces are grounded with darker accents and a unique mix of textures.

Interior features: Hardwoods, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops complete the eat-in kitchen.

  • The basement has its own full kitchen, along with a bedroom and flex room, making it ideal for hosting visitors.

Exterior features: Don't miss the second patio or west-facing balcony off the owner's suite.

Take a look around:

two-story great room with walls of windows
Photo: Spacecrafting, courtesy of Scott and Roxanne Lindquist with Imagine Realty
modern entryway
Photo: Spacecrafting, courtesy of Scott and Roxanne Lindquist with Imagine Realty
kitchen with modern appliances off dining room
Photo: Spacecrafting, courtesy of Scott and Roxanne Lindquist with Imagine Realty
dining area that opens into living area
Photo: Spacecrafting, courtesy of Scott and Roxanne Lindquist with Imagine Realty
large stone patio with room for seating area
Photo: Spacecrafting, courtesy of Scott and Roxanne Lindquist with Imagine Realty
back of house with view of patio and balcony
Photo: Spacecrafting, courtesy of Scott and Roxanne Lindquist with Imagine Realty
overhead view of property with circular driveway
Photo: Spacecrafting, courtesy of Scott and Roxanne Lindquist with Imagine Realty
