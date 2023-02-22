Fish Fry Fridays: Five Twin Cities locations for Lent

Lent started Wednesday, and plenty of local restaurants are offering fish fry specials for the Catholic traditional meat-free Fridays. Here are five specials available through April 7 and beyond across the metro.

Note: Check to make sure the winter storm hasn't affected hours this week.

🇺🇦 Ukrainian American Community Center: Fish and pierogies, coleslaw, french fries and dessert. Fridays, $15, takeout only.

⚓ The Anchor Fish & Chips: Wild Alaskan cod and fries. Tuesdays-Saturdays, $16, dine-in or takeout.

🐟 Roseville VFW: Beer-battered cod or Panko-crusted walleye with fries. Fridays, $12-$17, dine-in only.

🍟 Momento Restaurant + Bar: Fish sandwich, fish and chips or a whole branzino with sides. Fridays, $16-MP, dine-in only.

🍽️ Fireside Lounge: Battered cod, fries, vegetables and dinner roll; all-you-can-eat after 5pm. Fridays, $14+, dine-in only.