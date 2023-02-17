State senator calls for more investment as Aldi, Walgreens leave North Minneapolis

A top Minnesota legislator representing North Minneapolis says state and local lawmakers should "do whatever we can" to attract and retain businesses to the neighborhood following the high-profile departures of two large retailers.

Why it matters: News that Aldi and Walgreens are closing their North Minneapolis locations has sparked concerns about access to grocery stores and pharmacies for residents.

What he's saying: DFL Sen. Bobby Joe Champion, who chairs the Senate Jobs and Economic Development Committee, told reporters Thursday that he's exploring funding or other incentives the Legislature might be able to pass.

"We will continue to press the city, who is talking to those businesses and trying to get a better sense as to what happened, what was a part of their decision making, to see if there's anything else that we can do," he said.

In the meantime, Champion said the city of Minneapolis must make "necessary investments to make sure that we are growing the businesses that are there."