Here are some weekend events worth checking out:

🦆 Bird lovers, stay away from the Minneapolis Convention Center this morning. Over 100 pups representing 40 different hunting breeds will march in the Bird Dog Parade at 11am to kick off this weekend's Pheasant Fest. Free.

☀️ Leave the winter coats at home for a summer-themed festival this weekend — O'Shaughnessy Distilling Co. hosts a Summer is Coming bash at 6pm on Friday, and HeadFlyer Brewing has a tropical party starting at 3pm on Saturday. Free entry.

🇧🇷 Carnaval Brasileiro returns to Granada Theater on Saturday night with an all-out party celebrating Brazilian culture. Visitors can learn samba dancing, make their own carnival mask, and have their face painted "just like they do it in Rio." $25+

Tip: There's a family-friendly version of the event at Midtown Global Market from noon to 2pm on Saturday, featuring over 30 musicians and a special menu from Arepa Bar. Free.

🎈 Take a (tethered) hot air balloon ride, play ice golf on the frozen pond, try "otter sliding" and more at West St. Paul's Winter Fun Fest on Saturday. Free.

🎸 Big Turn Music Festival takes over downtown Red Wing this weekend with over 200 up-and-coming bands across 21 venues. 1-day passes start at $50.