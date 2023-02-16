The Hennepin County Sheriff's Office is urging anglers to remove ice houses from Twin Cities lakes as soon as possible, amid growing concerns about deteriorating ice conditions.

Driving the news: HSCO says it's responded to multiple incidents of vehicles going through thin ice on Lake Minnetonka in recent days.

What they're saying: "Lake ice around the county is in incredibly poor conditions and will present challenges to those who leave ice houses in place," HCSO major Shane Magnuson said in a statement. "With the cycle of melting and refreezing, ice houses are at risk of becoming stuck in the ice, and vehicles remain at high risk of going through the ice."

Zoom out: Earlier this winter, heavy snowfall and unusually warm temperatures created safety and logistical issues for several popular events held on frozen lakes.

Of note: The official deadline for removing ice houses from Lake Minnetonka is March 6.