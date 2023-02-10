Twin Cities Super Bowl parties are getting more expensive

Data: BLS; Chart: Kavya Beheraj/Axios

Twin Cities football fans throwing a Super Bowl party should prepare for their bank account to take a hit.

What's happening: The cost of many party staples has been steadily rising over the last few years, per the latest Consumer Price Index (CPI) data, Axios' Kavya Beheraj and Alex Fitzpatrick report.

Zoom in: Overall food prices in the Twin Cities were up 15% year-over-year in December, according to Twin Cities Consumer Price Index data by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The price of food items falling under the "meat, fish and eggs" category was up 11% in November, while non-alcoholic beverages, like soda and mixers, were up 14%.

A lighter menu won't necessarily help your budget: Veggie and fruit prices were up 15%.

Yes, but: Wingheads can breathe a sigh of relief.

The price of whole chicken wings was $2.65 per pound nationally as of early January, down from $3.38 during last year's big game, per U.S. Department of Agriculture data.

Plus: Local alcohol prices remained steady. Those were up 3% year-over-year, much less than overall inflation.

The bottom line: Stick with the basics — booze and wings — to keep your costs down.