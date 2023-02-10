1 hour ago - Real Estate

Twin Cities hot homes: Stylish St. Louis Park remodel asks $650K

Sami Sparber
exterior of home with stone and dark paint

Photo: Kerby & Cristina Real Estate Experts and Shilo Johnson with RE/MAX Results

This St. Louis Park charmer with updates galore is on the market for $649,999.

Layout: The 2,698-square-foot house has four bedrooms and three bathrooms with new flooring and a sparkling kitchen.

Design: Large windows and shiny white cabinets make the home feel open and bright.

  • A moody accent wall and gas fireplace add depth to the airy sunroom.

Interior features: The modern kitchen has new countertops and appliances, with room to gather around a dining room table.

  • All three bathrooms have been outfitted with stylish tile, cabinets, and hardware.
  • Plus, the main level bedroom could function as a formal dining room or home office.

Other highlights: A finished basement, insulated garage, and plenty of closet space.

Take a look around:

living room with coved ceilings that opens toward eat-in kitchen
Photo: Kerby & Cristina Real Estate Experts and Shilo Johnson with RE/MAX Results
modern white kitchen with stylish finishes and new appliances
Photo: Kerby & Cristina Real Estate Experts and Shilo Johnson with RE/MAX Results
eat-in kitchen with modern light fixture
Photo: Kerby & Cristina Real Estate Experts and Shilo Johnson with RE/MAX Results
sunroom with dark accent wall and large windows
Photo: Kerby & Cristina Real Estate Experts and Shilo Johnson with RE/MAX Results
bedroom bonus space with modern light fixture
Photo: Kerby & Cristina Real Estate Experts and Shilo Johnson with RE/MAX Results
refreshed bathroom with dark tile and storage space
Photo: Kerby & Cristina Real Estate Experts and Shilo Johnson with RE/MAX Results
exterior view of sunroom and detached garage
Photo: Kerby & Cristina Real Estate Experts and Shilo Johnson with RE/MAX Results
