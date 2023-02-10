1 hour ago - Real Estate
Twin Cities hot homes: Stylish St. Louis Park remodel asks $650K
This St. Louis Park charmer with updates galore is on the market for $649,999.
- Beaming with natural light, the custom remodel is located at 3301 Zarthan Ave. S.
Layout: The 2,698-square-foot house has four bedrooms and three bathrooms with new flooring and a sparkling kitchen.
Design: Large windows and shiny white cabinets make the home feel open and bright.
- A moody accent wall and gas fireplace add depth to the airy sunroom.
Interior features: The modern kitchen has new countertops and appliances, with room to gather around a dining room table.
- All three bathrooms have been outfitted with stylish tile, cabinets, and hardware.
- Plus, the main level bedroom could function as a formal dining room or home office.
Other highlights: A finished basement, insulated garage, and plenty of closet space.
Take a look around:
