Twin Cities hot homes: Stylish St. Louis Park remodel asks $650K

This St. Louis Park charmer with updates galore is on the market for $649,999.

Beaming with natural light, the custom remodel is located at 3301 Zarthan Ave. S.

Layout: The 2,698-square-foot house has four bedrooms and three bathrooms with new flooring and a sparkling kitchen.

Design: Large windows and shiny white cabinets make the home feel open and bright.

A moody accent wall and gas fireplace add depth to the airy sunroom.

Interior features: The modern kitchen has new countertops and appliances, with room to gather around a dining room table.

All three bathrooms have been outfitted with stylish tile, cabinets, and hardware.

Plus, the main level bedroom could function as a formal dining room or home office.

Other highlights: A finished basement, insulated garage, and plenty of closet space.

