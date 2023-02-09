Where home prices in the Twin Cities are rising most, falling fastest

Median sales prices for homes in the Twin Cities were up 6.7% in 2022. But some cities saw bigger increases than others.

Driving the news: The Minneapolis Area Association of Realtors published its annual report in January, which provides a look at what happened in the housing market in 2022.

The big picture: Home prices rose in the metro, but not as fast as they did in 2020 and 2021.

By the numbers: We crunched the data to see which suburbs had the fastest growing sales prices and which saw declines.

Of note: We removed cities with less than 100 home sales in 2022.

Where median sales prices rose fastest

Jordan: 26.7%, from $367,100 to $465,000

26.7%, from $367,100 to $465,000 Somerset, Wis.: 23.3%, from $300,000 to $370,000

23.3%, from $300,000 to $370,000 Vadnais Heights: 20%, from $300,000 to $360,000

20%, from $300,000 to $360,000 Delano: 18.6%, from $375,000 to $444,825

18.6%, from $375,000 to $444,825 Victoria: 17.8%, from $526,250 to $619,950

Where median sales declined most

Little Canada: -11% from $326,000 to $290,000

-11% from $326,000 to $290,000 Mahtomedi: -3.8% from $427,250 to $411,000

-3.8% from $427,250 to $411,000 Shorewood: -2.5% from $779,250 to $760,000

-2.5% from $779,250 to $760,000 Mendota Heights: -0.8% from $499,000 to $494,900

-0.8% from $499,000 to $494,900 Roseville: -0.7% from $332,250 to $330,00

Between the lines: Minneapolis home prices were up 1.6% and St. Paul's were up 4.2%. We wrote about some of the reasons urban home prices trailed the rest of the metro last week.