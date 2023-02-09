Where home prices in the Twin Cities are rising most, falling fastest
Median sales prices for homes in the Twin Cities were up 6.7% in 2022. But some cities saw bigger increases than others.
Driving the news: The Minneapolis Area Association of Realtors published its annual report in January, which provides a look at what happened in the housing market in 2022.
The big picture: Home prices rose in the metro, but not as fast as they did in 2020 and 2021.
By the numbers: We crunched the data to see which suburbs had the fastest growing sales prices and which saw declines.
- Of note: We removed cities with less than 100 home sales in 2022.
Where median sales prices rose fastest
- Jordan: 26.7%, from $367,100 to $465,000
- Somerset, Wis.: 23.3%, from $300,000 to $370,000
- Vadnais Heights: 20%, from $300,000 to $360,000
- Delano: 18.6%, from $375,000 to $444,825
- Victoria: 17.8%, from $526,250 to $619,950
Where median sales declined most
- Little Canada: -11% from $326,000 to $290,000
- Mahtomedi: -3.8% from $427,250 to $411,000
- Shorewood: -2.5% from $779,250 to $760,000
- Mendota Heights: -0.8% from $499,000 to $494,900
- Roseville: -0.7% from $332,250 to $330,00
Between the lines: Minneapolis home prices were up 1.6% and St. Paul's were up 4.2%. We wrote about some of the reasons urban home prices trailed the rest of the metro last week.
More Twin Cities stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Twin Cities.