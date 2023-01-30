Average gas prices in the Twin Cities reached $3.41 a gallon this weekend, up from $3.01 a month ago, according to AAA.

What's happening: Winter storms in late December caused refinery outages and the Biden administration has scaled back the release of oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, according to CNN.

What's ahead: AAA says oil prices will continue to rise in part due to the reopening of China's economy from COVID lockdowns, which will increase global demand.