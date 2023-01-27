Hockey Day MN and Art Sleds: What to do in the Twin Cities this weekend

Bundle up for these fun weekend events.

🏒 Hockey Day Minnesota is technically on Saturday, but the festival in White Bear Lake has events all weekend. Watch a game rinkside, grab food on-site and skate between matches. $20+

🪁 Its fate was up in the air, but the Lake Harriet Kite Festival will indeed return to the frozen lake on Saturday afternoon. Head to the shore for the ongoing Art Shanty Projects after. Free.

🛷 Creative Minnesotans will ride their cardboard creations down a giant hill at the Art Sled Rally in Powderhorn Park Saturday afternoon. Last year's "sleds" included a Venus flytrap, bulldozer and Eye of Sauron. Free.

Watch our videos of last year's event, featuring a T-Rex meeting a tragic end.

❄️ The St. Paul Winter Carnival kicked off on Thursday and runs through Feb. 5. Check out our guide, and keep an eye out for tomorrow's Great Northern Festival event roundup.

🛶 "The Root Beer Lady," a play about the last legal non-Indigenous Boundary Waters resident Dorothy Molter, opens at History Theatre in St. Paul on Saturday night. $53+