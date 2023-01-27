3-story Elliot Park loft with a private patio asks $450K

Photo: Spacecrafting, courtesy of Aleksa Montpetit with DRG

This gorgeous loft in Elliot Park has three levels and is listed $20,000 below the original asking price.

The ground-floor abode is located at 521 S. 7th St. #122 in Minneapolis and is now asking $450,000.

Why we love it: Between the private patio and ample space for a home office and gym, it's the ideal live-work setup.

Layout: The 2,141-square-foot condo has two bedrooms and one bathroom with heated garage parking.

Design: Walls of windows flank the airy main floor, while tall ceilings spotlight a modern light fixture and wood-paneled accent wall.

Interior features: The polished kitchen has black tile backsplash and creamy quartz countertops with a waterfall edge.

Floating wood shelves and custom cabinets that extend into the dining area complete the up-to-date space.

Exterior features: There's room for a grill and outdoor furniture set on the walk-out patio. Plus, the building offers easy downtown access.

Take a look around:

