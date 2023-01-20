Industrial-style architectural gem in Summit Hill asks $975K

1 hour ago - Real Estate

A snowy row home next to brownstones

Photo: VHT Studios, courtesy of Marcy Wengler with Edina Realty, Inc.

This oh-so-cool Summit Hill home with exposed brick walls and reclaimed wood beams just hit the market for $975,000.

  • Built in 1889, the modern industrial property is located at 731 Lincoln Ave. in St. Paul.

Layout: The 3,026-square-foot house has five bedrooms and four bathrooms with an open-concept main floor and three-car garage.

Design: Sleek fixtures tuck seamlessly into the warehouse-style materials, making the old feel brand new.

  • Leaded glass, transom windows and other original elements shine throughout.

Interior features: The renovated home is ideal for entertaining. It has multiple seating areas and a spacious kitchen with a fridge built into the glossy cabinets.

  • Plus, the primary suite offers heated bathroom floors and two walk-in closets.

Exterior features: A front porch and fenced backyard round out the house, which is just steps away from the shops and eateries on Grand Avenue.

Take a look around:

family room with exposed brick and wood beams throughout
Photo: VHT Studios, courtesy of Marcy Wengler with Edina Realty, Inc.
industrial-style dining room that opens toward kitchen and family room
Photo: VHT Studios, courtesy of Marcy Wengler with Edina Realty, Inc.
loft-style kitchen with rustic details and modern appliances
Photo: VHT Studios, courtesy of Marcy Wengler with Edina Realty, Inc.
view of kitchen with stainless appliances and large wood island
Photo: VHT Studios, courtesy of Marcy Wengler with Edina Realty, Inc.
living area with view of the open-concept main floor
Photo: VHT Studios, courtesy of Marcy Wengler with Edina Realty, Inc.
airy and bright primary bedroom
Photo: VHT Studios, courtesy of Marcy Wengler with Edina Realty, Inc.
