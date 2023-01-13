5 Martin Luther King Jr. Day events in the Twin Cities

Martin Luther King Jr. Day is Monday, and several Twin Cities organizations are hosting events to commemorate the civil rights legend.

Here's a sample of what's happening this weekend.

🎶 Grammy Award-winning ensemble Sounds of Blackness perform a multimedia tribute at the Ordway on Friday; music is interwoven with excerpts from Martin Luther King Jr.'s speeches. $24+

🎤 The MLK Now Conference on Saturday in St. Paul discusses the impact of gentrification on Rondo, the thriving Black neighborhood that was cut in half by the construction of I-94. Free.

🥧 Racial justice nonprofit Sweet Potato Comfort Pie hosts a day of service and storytelling in Golden Valley on Sunday. Free.

The event includes a (literal) procession of 94 pies — one for each year of Martin Luther King Jr.'s life if he was alive today. Free slices for attendees.

🌳 The Minneapolis Parks and Recreation Board's Monday celebration includes a movie night, Martin Luther King Jr. trivia and a keynote speech by Larry McKenzie. Free.

🥞 The Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday Breakfast's Monday programming highlights local youth bands and dancers from North Minneapolis alongside keynote speaker Valerie Jarrett. Virtual tickets available.

Find more events via The Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder.